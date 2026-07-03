EC actions based on law, rules: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

21:59

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar/Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Amid the opposition's allegations that the EC is biased against it, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday asserted that every action of the poll authority is based on the Constitution of India, electoral laws and written instructions issued from time to time.



He also cautioned the officials against false narratives propagated on social media, and said they need to engage proactively to prevent the spread of misinformation.



He added that the highest ever voter turnout in the recent assembly polls is a testament to the people's faith in the electoral process.



He was addressing a national conference for over 260 Media and Communication Officers of EC.



Kumar emphasised that all Commission actions are transparently rooted in the Constitution, Electoral Laws, and written instructions.



Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi warned against digital threats like AI, deepfakes, and synthetic or mischievous content designed to erode institutional trust. -- PTI