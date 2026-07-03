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'Champat Rai, Anil Mishra may face jail in Ram Mandir graft'

Fri, 03 July 2026
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BJP leader and Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar on Friday said that former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, administrator Gopal Rao and former Trustee Anil Mishra could go to jail in the coming days in connection with irregularities in donations to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Speaking to ANI on the Ram Mandir donations alleged theft case, Katiyar claimed that funds had been siphoned off and said he had discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It's clear that money has been siphoned off. I spoke to Modi ji over this matter, and he asked what would happen in future. I told him everything will be fine. There might be a chance that Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra go to jail in the coming days," he said.

Katiyar also recalled the Ram Janmabhoomi movement while praising former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh for his leadership.

"We have sacrificed for that place. Seven or eight of our people were martyred there. Kalyan Singh asked, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'Nothing is happening; whatever happens, God will make it right.' Kalyan Singh ji was a very good ruler and administrator," he said.

Katiyar also referred to the ongoing inquiry and alleged irregularities in temple donation funds.

"The SIT team investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple has extended its tenure by 15 days. The investigation is on its second day," he said. -- ANI

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