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BSE Sensex top gainers today

Fri, 03 July 2026
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Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday, extending their winning momentum to the third day running, amid a rally in IT stocks and a softer-than-expected US jobs data tempering expectations of near-term monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 261.79 points, or 0.34 percent, to settle at 77,763.91. 

During the day, it jumped 655.4 points, or 0.84 percent, to 78,157.52.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up 95.15 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 24,270.85.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech surged 5.79 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra which climbed 1.81 percent. 

Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, and ICICI Bank were also among the winners.

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