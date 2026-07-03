Baba Siddique murder: Kin moves court seeking to take Anmol's custody

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Baba Siddique/File image

The kin of Baba Siddique on Friday moved a plea before a special court here seeking directions to the police to take custody of wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi in the NCP leader's murder case.



Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of October 12, 2024.



Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was deported from the US in November last year and was subsequently arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in New Delhi.



The application, filed by Siddique's daughter Shehzeen Ziauddin Siddique, alleged that police were avoiding taking Anmol Bishnoi's custody due to "external pressure".



The intervener (the Siddique family) is assured that Anmol Bishnoi's interrogation will "lead to the exposure and disclosure" of persons at whose instance he conspired with the co-accused to commit the murder, the plea said. -- PTI