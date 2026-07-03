Ayodhya temple donations row: Uddhav announces 'Ram Raksha' protest in Maharashtra from July 5

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The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7.





Later, an FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by the Special Investigation Team, which was constituted by the UP government.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a 'Ram Raksha' agitation from July 5 in Maharashtra, urging people to join the protest to hold the Bharatiya Janata Party accountable over the alleged donation embezzlement at the revered Ayodhya temple.Thackeray said they will gather at the Hanuman temple at Dadar in central Mumbai on Sunday (July 5), recite theandand pressure the BJP to take responsibility for the 'theft' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya."I appeal to all those agitated over this alleged large-scale theft at the Ram temple to join us and hold the BJP accountable for it," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.Claiming that people across the country were facing multiple hardships, Thackeray said there was 'chaos' and 'indifference' towards public issues despite the BJP being in power at the Centre and in several states.He said many Hindus, including members of the undivided Shiv Sena, had participated in the Ram temple movement and had endured hardships, including atrocities on, the Godhra train burning, the Ahmedabad riots and the Mumbai serial bomb blasts, but alleged that the BJP had politically capitalised on these events and was now enjoying 'unchecked power'.The former Maharashtra chief minister also accused the saffron party of engineering defections and horse-trading of opposition legislators, asking whether the ruling party was carrying out an 'Operation Ram Mandir'.Referring to allegations circulating on social media and in the public domain regarding alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya temple, Thackeray questioned whether the allegedly stolen money had been used to poach opposition leaders.Invoking former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous remark, '', Thackeray said, "Now I want to say,."He demanded strict punishment for those allegedly involved in alleged theft from the Ram temple donation boxes, stressing that 'loot in the name of Hindutva' would not be tolerated.Thackeray also alleged that the BJP's slogan of '' had turned out to be a facade and said the sacrifices made by those who participated in the Ram temple movement would not be allowed to go in vain.Eight persons associated with the temple's donation and counting process have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continuing. --