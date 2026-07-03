Assam tea estate becomes 'first in India' to manufacture Matcha brew

18:40

An estate in Assam's Tinsukia district has created history by producing and launching India's first-ever commercially manufactured Matcha tea, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.



Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in the Upper Assam district has successfully produced and launched Matcha tea, with the lot selling at the Gauhati Tea Auction for Rs 3,000.



''Your favourite Matcha brew, will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia,'' Sarma said in a post on X.



The diversification of the viral drink will help strengthen brand Assam Tea in the global markets, he said.



''This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields, and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre,'' the CM said.