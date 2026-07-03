Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Assam tea estate becomes 'first in India' to manufacture Matcha brew

Fri, 03 July 2026
Share:
18:40
image
An estate in Assam's Tinsukia district has created history by producing and launching India's first-ever commercially manufactured Matcha tea, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in the Upper Assam district has successfully produced and launched Matcha tea, with the lot selling at the Gauhati Tea Auction for Rs 3,000.

''Your favourite Matcha brew, will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first State in India to commercially produce Matcha tea at the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in Tinsukia,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

The diversification of the viral drink will help strengthen brand Assam Tea in the global markets, he said.

''This has been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and our collaboration in various fields, and has fetched a handsome price at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre,'' the CM said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt to summon Meta over Instagram child abuse ads
LIVE! Govt to summon Meta over Instagram child abuse ads

Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall; red alert issued
Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall; red alert issued

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall. Mumbai has already experienced significant rainfall this week, and...

RSS demands severe punishment in Ram Temple theft case
RSS demands severe punishment in Ram Temple theft case

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has strongly condemned the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, stating it has deeply hurt sentiments. He called for a thorough investigation and severe punishment for those...

15 Documents Insufficient To Prove Citizenship Claim
15 Documents Insufficient To Prove Citizenship Claim

The Gauhati high court observed that merely producing a number of documents does not automatically establish citizenship unless they are legally admissible and capable of proving the person's linkage to Indian ancestors.

Username feature carries serious cybercrime risks: Govt
Username feature carries serious cybercrime risks: Govt

The Indian government has sought explanations from WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal regarding their username features, citing serious concerns about potential impersonation and cybercrime. IT Secretary S Krishnan highlighted the risks,...