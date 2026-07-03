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Absconding PFI case accused surrenders before court in Kerala

Fri, 03 July 2026
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23:11
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An absconding accused in the NIA case relating to the alleged anti-national activities of the banned PFI surrendered before a special court here on Friday, officials said.

The accused, Ayoob T A, a native of Ernakulam district, is the 69th accused in the case registered by the NIA in 2022.

Ayoob appeared before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi around 11 am.

The court remanded him to judicial custody till July 31, following which he was shifted to the Ernakulam District Jail at Kakkanad.

NIA officials are expected to move the court seeking his custody for interrogation.

The agency in 2023 announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for information leading to Ayoob's arrest.

The NIA has so far filed charge sheet against 71 accused persons associated with Popular Front of India (PFI). -- PTI

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