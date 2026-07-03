3rd rain death in Mumbai in a week, girl gets electrocuted

09:26

A waterlogged street in Parel. Pic: Sahil Salvi

A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly coming in contact with a live electric wire in rainwater in the Mumbra area of Thane, officials said.



According to local residents, the deceased, a Class 11 student, was an "intelligent and well-behaved" girl. They alleged that an exposed and improperly installed wire belonging to a power supply company led to the incident, causing electricity to spread into rainwater.



The girl, who lived with her father and had a younger brother, died on the spot due to electrocution, they said.



Family members, including her uncle Mohammed Chandiwala, demanded justice and compensation, saying the incident occurred due to negligence.



Police have registered a case based on the complaint. Further investigation is underway.



The relentless deluge across Maharashtra turned fatal in the suburbs, triggering fierce political debates over municipal accountability and pre-monsoon negligence. In the suburbs, the situation turned tragic in multiple incidents linked to the extreme weather.



The electrocution adds to a series of rain-related tragedies in Mumbai. On Thursday, an 11-year-old boy was killed after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur, while a 60-year-old man died after falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka during heavy rain.