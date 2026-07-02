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Won't serve Ayodhya under a stigma: Champat Rai

Thu, 02 July 2026
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Senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary Champat Rai has told his close associates that his "service in Ayodhya is complete" and that he will not continue with the "stigma" in the wake of the donation embezzlement controversy, sources told PTI on Thursday.

According to the sources, Rai, who is currently in seclusion, also said that his trust has been "betrayed". However, he did not specify.

Sources said the future of Rai and Trust member Anil Mishra, who have both resigned from their posts, is likely to be decided by a two-thirds majority at a meeting of Trust scheduled to be held here on July 6.

The meeting is also expected to deliberate on key issues concerning the Trust management particularly in light of the recommendations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Uttar Pradesh government last month.

The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

The SIT submitted its preliminary findings on June 23, following which an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process were arrested.

Investigators have also recorded the statement of Rai, who had recently offered to resign, taking "moral responsibility". PTI

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