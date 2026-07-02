Woman accuses father-in-law of sending obscene messages to her

09:51

A married woman in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur has allegedly accused her father-in-law of molesting her and sending obscene messages and videos via social media.



A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint, and the police have initiated an investigation, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Balbir Singh Thakur, said on Thursday.



According to the police, the victim in her complaint said she has been living at her parental home in a village in Hamirpur district for the past ten months as she was not comfortable living in her in-laws house.



The complainant alleges that on November 3, 2025, her father-in-law sent her an obscene video using his Facebook ID following which she blocked him.



The woman alleges that on January 7 this year her father-in-law arrived at her parental home under the pretext of wanting to speak with her. He then allegedly took her aside and threatened to kill her if she revealed anything about the messages and videos he had sent. When she resisted, he molested her.



The complainant informed police that she did not file a complaint earlier due to fear and the apprehension of social stigma. -- PTI