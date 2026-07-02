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Water level nears warning mark amid heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag

Thu, 02 July 2026
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09:46
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The continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has started impacting the water levels of the rivers. The water level in both the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers has risen, prompting the district administration to intensify monitoring.

Following persistent rainfall since Wednesday morning, the water level of the Alaknanda River has increased from 622 metres above sea level on Tuesday to 622.5 metres on Wednesday. Officials have warned that if the rain continues over the next few days, the water level in both rivers could rise further and may approach the danger mark.

In view of the evolving situation, the District Disaster Control Room is closely monitoring the river levels. The administration has appealed to residents living along the riverbanks and pilgrims to remain vigilant and avoid visiting riverbanks or other vulnerable areas unless necessary.

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