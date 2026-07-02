UPI Transactions Fell 3% To Rs 29 Trillion

12:27

FASTag transactions declined 3.5 per cent to 362 million in June from 375 million in May. Transaction value fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 7,215 crore from rS 7,308 crore.



-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard



Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions fell 3 per cent in value to Rs 28.92 trillion in June from Rs 29.9 trillion in May, after hitting a record high in both volume and value the previous month.The decline was largely driven by a 2 per cent drop in transaction volume to 22.72 billion from 23.2 billion in May. Compared to June last year, transaction value rose 20 per cent while volume increased 23 per cent.Daily UPI transactions in June witnessed a marginal dip in value to Rs 96,405 crore against Rs 96,465 crore in May.Daily transaction volume, however, edged up to 757 million from 748 million.Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions declined by over 1 per cent to 354 million in June from 358 million in May.In value terms, transactions fell 3 per cent to Rs 6.77 trillion from Rs 6.96 trillion. Compared to June last year, transaction volume was down 21 per cent, while value rose 12 per cent.Under IMPS, daily transactions were up from 11.55 million in May to 11.58 million in June. Daily transaction value also rose to Rs 22,551 crore from Rs 22,442 crore.