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Two arrested in Saharanpur after video of teen's assault goes viral

Thu, 02 July 2026
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09:30
The teen was beaten up for plucking litchis. AI generated image
The teen was beaten up for plucking litchis. AI generated image
Two persons have been arrested after a video purportedly showing a teenager tied up and brutally assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district went viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in Gadarhedi village under the Fatehpur police station area last week.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Priya Yadav told PTI that police immediately launched an investigation after the video surfaced online.

During the probe, the family of the 17-year-old victim, identified as Saurabh, alleged that he was assaulted by neighbours following a dispute over plucking mangoes and litchis from their orchard.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, an FIR was registered and the accused, identified as Anil and Sonu, were arrested on Wednesday, the officer said. PTI

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