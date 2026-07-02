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Trump climbs aboard Qatar's $400 million gift

Thu, 02 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) took the first ride on the newly upgraded Air Force One 747, which was donated by the Qatari royal family.

Trump called it the greatest commercial plane ever built. He landed at Joint Base Andrews following a big visit to North Dakota for the upcoming opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library.

"So this will be the first flight of what I think is maybe the greatest commercial plane ever built. I said to Boeing, what's the best one? They said this is the best plane ever built and you're going to have the privilege of flying it, and I have a privilege also of flying it," he said.

The gift was an unconditional gift estimated to be worth about USD 400 million, and upon receiving it, scores of questions mushroomed on legal, ethical and national security grounds. The plane has a new color scheme -- white, red and navy blue -- and other changes that make it similar to the personal jet Trump has used for years, as per CNN.

"This is a plane that the United States of America should have. Our Air Force One was 35, 36 years old and it would be parked next to the new ones like this and it really didn't look appropriate for our country. So we're very proud of this. The country is very proud of it. And you can do two things: you can low-key it or you can show it. And I think the country should be very proud of it. And it's beautiful and you'll see that in a little while when you board up," Trump said. -- ANI

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