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Sharad Pawar calls Ahir after latter's win as deputy chairman of Maha council

Thu, 02 July 2026
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23:45
NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar
NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar
NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar called Sachin Ahir after the latter was elected unopposed as deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council.

Ahir, considered a trusted aide of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, on Tuesday sprang a surprise after he filed his nomination for the election to the post of deputy chairman as a candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena.

Sources said Pawar called Ahir to congratulate him on his unopposed win. In a video, Ahir is seen talking to Pawar over phone. Ahir is also seen asking Pawar to bless him always.

Ahir, a former member of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party, joined the undivided Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 assembly polls.

However, earlier this week, in a surprise move, he switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, giving a jolt to the Thackerays.

Pawar calling Ahir is significant as the NCP-SP is an ally of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT. -- PTI

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