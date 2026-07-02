Sharad Pawar calls Ahir after latter's win as deputy chairman of Maha council

23:45

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar called Sachin Ahir after the latter was elected unopposed as deputy chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council.



Ahir, considered a trusted aide of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, on Tuesday sprang a surprise after he filed his nomination for the election to the post of deputy chairman as a candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena.



Sources said Pawar called Ahir to congratulate him on his unopposed win. In a video, Ahir is seen talking to Pawar over phone. Ahir is also seen asking Pawar to bless him always.



Ahir, a former member of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party, joined the undivided Shiv Sena ahead of the 2019 assembly polls.



However, earlier this week, in a surprise move, he switched over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, giving a jolt to the Thackerays.



Pawar calling Ahir is significant as the NCP-SP is an ally of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT. -- PTI