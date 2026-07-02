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Right now, talks with Iran going well, says Vance

Thu, 02 July 2026
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US Vice President JD Vance said that negotiations with Iran in Doha, Qatar, are progressing positively, with technical-level discussions underway and talks on the nuclear issue set to begin soon, as per CNN.

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday (local time) after remarks to US service members in Virginia, Vance said, "It's still pretty early, but talks are going well."

"Well, right now, the technical negotiators are sitting down with the Iranians, with the Qataris, and with others in Doha, talking about some of the details here," he said.

"We're worried about the nuclear issue. We're going to start talking about that, so right now the talks are going well," Vance added. -- ANI

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