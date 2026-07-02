Rethink before sowing, CM Shivakumar tells Karnataka farmers in view of poor monsoon

20:10

The Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has portrayed a grim picture of the monsoon this year and appealed to the agrarian community to rethink before sowing.



Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said there is inadequate inflow of water in the dams.



The chief minister said farmers should not depend on the reservoirs this year until they are filled up completely.



"Drought problem appears to be growing big. There is more than 20 per cent deficiency in the inflow of water in the dams this year compared to last year. I have told Ministers to visit two to three districts. I will also visit four divisions and review the situation," Shivakumar said.



He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has cautioned that there is an acute shortage of water and power in the coming days across the country.



According to Shivakumar, there is zero inflow of water into the Tungabhadra, Mallaprabha, Almatti, Narayanapura and Vani Vilas Sagar dams, while in our Cauvery basin there is very little flow of water.



Last year, Hemavathi Dam had 98 per cent of water around this time, which has reduced to 40 per cent; Krishnaraja Sagar dam on Cauvery river had 100 per cent, which has come down to 22 per cent.



"We see a big problem there. Farmers should not build pressure on us. Don't rely on the rainfall and do sowing. We cannot release water as there is no adequate rainfall. Hence, you have to take a call keeping the monsoon situation in mind," the chief minister said.



He reminded that the Centre has already alerted state governments that there will be a severe drought this year in the country.



Along with that, there will be a power crisis as well in the absence of water in dams for hydel power, Shivakumar said.



"On the electricity front as well, I have already instructed our departments to stock coal and other essential materials immediately so that there is no emergency later," the chief minister said.



He recalled that when he was the Energy Minister, he had arranged for a 340-MW gas-based power plant in Bengaluru.



"Since the expected inflows into our hydel projects are not materialising, we must remain extremely cautious. I have already directed officials to create awareness about the situation," Shivakumar said.



When reporters asked him about the contingency plan, he said he has directed the district-in-charge ministers to ensure drinking water and adequate stock of fodder for cattle. He said he has also directed them that wherever there is an emergency, borewells should be drilled. -- PTI