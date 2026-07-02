Record Russian Oil Imports In June

12:29

-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard





India's imports of Russian crude oil climbed to a record 2.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, driven by constrained supplies from West Asian producers and discounts offered by Moscow, amid subdued demand from China.With China significantly reducing crude oil purchases, Russia is offering oil at a discount of $2 to $5 per barrel to India. This compares to a premium of $13 to $15 per barrel paid by refiners from March to May, during the beginning of the conflict, as countries raced to secure supplies.Data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler showed that Russia accounted for more than half of India's crude oil imports in June. The United Arab Emirates and Venezuela were among the other major suppliers, with India importing about 510,000 bpd and 360,000 bpd from the two countries, respectively, during the month.Indian refiners have reshaped their crude sourcing strategy amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, increasing purchases from Russia while also stepping up imports from non-traditional suppliers such as Venezuela, Brazil and Angola.India's crude oil imports stood at 4.92 million bpd as of June 29. This is broadly in line with pre-conflict levels and exceeding the 4.7 million bpd imported during the corresponding period last year.LPG ImportsThe United States emerged as India's largest supplier of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in June, as imports from key West Asian exporters, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, remained subdued.In June, the US accounted for 65 per cent of India's LPG imports, supplying about 0.77 million tonnes, according to Kpler data. However, India's overall LPG imports remained around half of pre-conflict levels, totalling 1.191 million tonnes during the month.India is facing a more acute supply crunch in LPG than crude oil due to limited global availability of the fuel and the country's greater dependence on West Asia.To mitigate the impact of supply disruptions and ensure uninterrupted cooking gas availability for domestic consumers, Indian refiners increased LPG production to a record 50,000 to 52,000 tonnes per day.