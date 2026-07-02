Ram Mandir Trust member accuses administrator of playing politics

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Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj blamed temple adminstration assistant Gopal Rao for the controversy surrounding the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, accusing him of politicising the issue and asserting that the "entire fault" lay with him. Rao's role in overseeing temple operations and donation management has been under scrutiny.



Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj alleged that Gopal Rao had created unnecessary complications and departed from the traditions followed by the Trust.



"Gopal Rao often complicates matters for everyone. Our trustees in Uttar Pradesh follow the tradition of Ram, whereas Gopal Rao does not even subscribe to that tradition... The entire fault lies with Gopal; he is playing politics," Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said.



His remarks come amid an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations received by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a case that has triggered sharp political exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition. -- ANI