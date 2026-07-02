Rajinikanth returns in first glimpse of 'Jailer 2', makers set Dussehra release

22:43





"You won't be at peace after killing me. You don't know how big network I have behind myself. You will never know who will come for you," the character.



The teaser moves to show fleeting glimpses of other characters before offering a sneak peek of the superstar himself standing in the shadows.



"One name to rule the game! #Jailer2 storms into theatres worldwide on October 15 #Jailer2FromOct15 #RajiniTheJailer2FromOct15," the makers wrote in the caption.



'Jailer 2' will hit theatres on October 15, 2026.



Earlier in April, Rajinikanth wrapped the shooting of Jailer 2, bringing a much-awaited update to fans.



Sun Pictures took to X to share pictures that appear to be from the film set. The images show the team celebrating the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew. -- ANI

Superstar Rajinikanth is finally here with the first glimpse of his much-awaited sequel,The makers, on Thursday, unveiled a teaser of, taking audiences into the high-stakes drama of the film. The film's release date has also been announced, locking it for Dussehra 2026.The teaser opens to show a character who appears to be threatening with a mysterious laugh.