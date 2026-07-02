PM Modi welcomes Japanese PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:47

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was on Thursday accorded a warm ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion.



This is Takaichi's first official visit to India.



At the forecourt of the sprawling presidential complex, the Japanese prime minister stood on a ceremonial platform, with Prime Minister Modi standing next to her during the ceremony.



Marching contingents drawn from the three services, followed by a band contingent, put out an impressive display to honour the visiting prime minister.



She is visiting the country at Modi's invitation from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan annual summit.



Later in the day, the two prime ministers will hold bilateral talks at the Hyderabad House to strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence and other key sectors.



After the ceremonial reception, Prime Minister Takaichi, accompanied by Modi, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his other Cabinet colleagues.



Many of the Union ministers greeted her with folded hands, and she too returned the cordial gesture with folded hands.



Both PMs later shook hands and posed for a photo opportunity.



Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday on a three-day visit to India.