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NITI Aayog suggests strategic roadmap to make Ayurveda global

Thu, 02 July 2026
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NITI Aayog on Thursday suggested that the government should create a global Ayurveda register (GAR) and adopt a strategic approach towards the recognition of the traditional medicine system in India.

The Aayog, in a report titled 'Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global', further said that the government should establish a world federation for Ayurveda and yoga. It also recommended that the government should formulate an ayurvedic pharmacopoeia-export edition.

"The government should create a real-time Ayurveda trade dashboard," the Aayog said.

The Aayog also pitched for increasing coordination between industry and academia for the promotion of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is a well-recognised and regulated system of traditional medicine in India. India maintains a strong domestic ecosystem with over 355,000 trained Ayurveda practitioners1, but international practitioner representation remains limited, with 95 percent of qualified professionals based in India. -- PTI

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