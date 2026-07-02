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Mumbai tree fall damages car, owner writes to CMO against civic negligence

Thu, 02 July 2026
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17:18
Amol Mujumdar's car lies under the fallen tree
Amol Mujumdar's car lies under the fallen tree
In the light of monsoon-related incidents of tree falls and people falling into open manhole, Rediffer Amol Mujumdar share a first-hand account of gross civic negligence by the Mumbai municipality experienced by him 
on Wednesday night, which he believes highlights a much larger, systemic issue.

On July 1 around 11 pm a portion of a large tree collapsed on to Amol's car parked outside his building in Bandra West Reclamation. Nothing new, you say, and happens all the time in Mumbai?

Shockingly, Amol points out, this exact tree had been "trimmed" by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation just a few weeks ago.

The subsequent handling of the situation by the disaster management vell and the complete lack of awareness from senior H-West Ward (under which Bandra West falls) and the garden department officials exposes a massive 
breakdown in internal coordination and basic accountability, writes Amol.

"We are genuinely living under the constant threat of BMC's incompetence," he says.

"I have escalated this directly to the top, and wrote a detailed email to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (and copied to the BMC and Mumbai Police commissioner) which outlines the entire sequence of events, including the specific officials involved," Amol states.

"Given how relevant this is to the ongoing conversation around Mumbai's monsoon preparedness and citizen safety, I wanted to loop you in. We can look at this as a strong civic report or a first-person commentary on the daily risks tax-paying Mumbaikars face due to substandard public audits," he concludes.

And we cannot agree more!

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