Mumbai manhole death: Mayor announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia

19:07

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday termed the death of a man after falling into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area a 'mistake on the administration's part' and announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family.



The Mayor took a stern stand against the civic officials, demanding the immediate suspension of the Ward Officer and suggesting that charges of 'culpable homicide' be filed against those responsible for the negligence.



"The incident that has occurred here is deeply unfortunate... Although the manhole was originally covered, work was undertaken to remove it and install a safety grate. Given the administration's 'Red Alert' status and the accumulation of water, pedestrians would not have been able to see the open manhole," Mayor Tawde said.



Criticising the timing of the maintenance work, the Mayor stated that her prior instructions were ignored.



"Work involving the opening of manholes to install grates should not be undertaken during such heavy rains. I had repeatedly instructed that all grate installation work be completed before the monsoon season began," she added.



Confirming that action has been initiated, she said, "On-the-spot action has been taken against the officials... The Ward Officer bears the primary responsibility; I demanded her immediate suspension orders right then and there. Charges of culpable homicide should be filed against them. The work undertaken amidst the 'Red Alert' and heavy rain was a mistake on the administration's part."



Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had suspended four officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of 'L' Ward, pending an inquiry into the tragic death of a man who fell into an open manhole amid heavy rainfall in the Sakinaka area of Andheri East. -- ANI