Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Mumbai: 8 injured in tree fall amid heavy rain

Thu, 02 July 2026
Share:
23:47
image
Eight persons were injured after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 2.02 pm inside the premises of a private building near Raheja College in Santacruz (West), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Civic workers had gone to inspect a fallen tree, when another tree collapsed on them, injuring eight persons. All the injured were admitted to Nanavati Hospital and are stated to be in stable condition, the release said.

Earlier this week, an 11-year-old boy died and four others were injured when a tree fell on a moving school bus in Chembur area.

The BMC said it received 91 complaints of tree and branch falls, nine complaints of short circuit and four complaints of partial house or wall collapses on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the short-circuit or house collapse incidents.

After the spells of heavy rain in the morning, Mumbai received moderate rainfall during the day, with the Colaba observatory recording 15.6 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory 17.4 mm till 5.30 pm. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Two held after pistol found in bag at Delhi Metro station
LIVE! Two held after pistol found in bag at Delhi Metro station

Petrol, diesel prices are unlikely to be cut anytime soon
Petrol, diesel prices are unlikely to be cut anytime soon

Despite international crude oil prices falling to a four-month low, retail petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to be cut immediately because state-run refiners are still processing costlier crude purchased during the peak of...

Cong hints at equal seat-sharing with SP in 2027 UP polls
Cong hints at equal seat-sharing with SP in 2027 UP polls

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday hinted at an equal seat-sharing arrangement with the Samajwadi Party for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Brahmin Discontent May Reshape UP Politics
Brahmin Discontent May Reshape UP Politics

A caste recalibration is simmering just below the surface in UP.

Ayodhya service complete, won't serve anymore: Champat Rai
Ayodhya service complete, won't serve anymore: Champat Rai

Senior Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust functionary Champat Rai has reportedly resigned, stating his "service in Ayodhya is complete" due to the donation embezzlement controversy. He feels "betrayed," and his future, along with...