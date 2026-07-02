Mumbai: 8 injured in tree fall amid heavy rain

23:47

Eight persons were injured after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains, civic officials said.



The incident took place around 2.02 pm inside the premises of a private building near Raheja College in Santacruz (West), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.



Civic workers had gone to inspect a fallen tree, when another tree collapsed on them, injuring eight persons. All the injured were admitted to Nanavati Hospital and are stated to be in stable condition, the release said.



Earlier this week, an 11-year-old boy died and four others were injured when a tree fell on a moving school bus in Chembur area.



The BMC said it received 91 complaints of tree and branch falls, nine complaints of short circuit and four complaints of partial house or wall collapses on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the short-circuit or house collapse incidents.



After the spells of heavy rain in the morning, Mumbai received moderate rainfall during the day, with the Colaba observatory recording 15.6 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory 17.4 mm till 5.30 pm. -- PTI