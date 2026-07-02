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Monsoon arrives in Delhi

Thu, 02 July 2026
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The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, five days after its normal onset date of June 27, bringing widespread rain to several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is for the first time since 2021 that monsoon has arrived in July.

In 2021, monsoon had set in on July 13. In the last five years, the southwest monsoon had reached Delhi on June 29 in 2025, June 28 in 2024, June 25 in 2023 and June 30 in 2022.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain over many parts of Delhi during the day, with generally cloudy skies expected to prevail. PTI

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