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Modi will visit Punjab in July, says Union minister Bittu

Thu, 02 July 2026
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Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab this month to inaugurate several major development projects.

He further said the Union government has ensured that there is no shortage of funds for Punjab's development, and significant investments are being made in infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare sectors.

"The people of Punjab are witnessing the difference between a government focused on development and an opposition consumed by internal adjustments and distribution of posts," Bittu said in a statement.

On the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, the Union minister of state for railways said the BJP is fully prepared for the upcoming electoral battle in the state.

He reiterated that the BJP will contest the Punjab assembly elections independently. -- PTI

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