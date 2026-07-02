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Manhole death: BMC suspends 4 officials

Thu, 02 July 2026
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended four officials, including the Assistant Commissioner of 'L' Ward, pending an inquiry into the tragic death of a man who fell into an open manhole amid heavy rainfall in the Sakinaka area of Andheri East.

The authorities have identified the deceased victim as Aslam Isak Shaikh (60), a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Sakinaka Police Station on Khairani Road, where repair work on a water drainage grill was being carried out.

The victim was a pedestrian who accidentally fell into the drainage through an open manhole while the maintenance work was in progress.

The BMC further stated that although his body has been located, efforts are currently underway to recover it.

On the orders of BMC Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, a high-level search committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs).

The committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive report on the incident within seven days.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at approximately 12.26 pm.

According to Fire Department officer AB Sonawane, a rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving the call.

"We received a call at 12.35 pm regarding an incident in the sewer line. Upon arriving at the scene, we discovered that a man had fallen into a manhole. We initiated a search operation; however, the water flow was very strong. Consequently, we opened the next manhole downstream to conduct the search and located him there," Sonawane said.

He added that the man was found unconscious with most of his body trapped in the water and was rushed to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations and reports from on-site police staff revealed that the manhole cover had been removed by private contractual staff (comprising three people with one vehicle) to carry out maintenance work.

"During this time, a man who was talking on his mobile phone accidentally fell into the open manhole. The private staff lowered a ladder into the manhole to search for him, but they found only his umbrella and slippers," a police official stated.  -- ANI

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