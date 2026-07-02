Man dies after falling into manhole in Mumbai

15:07





"Today, within the jurisdiction of Sakinaka Police Station, repair work on the water drainage grill was being carried out on Khairani Road. During the course of the work, a pedestrian, namely Aslam Isak Shaikh, aged 60 years, a resident of Yadav Nagar, Sakinaka, accidentally fell into the water drainage through an open manhole. The Fire Brigade was immediately called, and search and rescue operations are currently underway," the police said.

A man died after being swept into an open manhole in Mumbai amid heavy rains, an official said on Thursday.The incident occurred in the Chandivali area, where waterlogging apparently concealed the uncovered manhole.Fire brigade and civic disaster management teams conducted a search and operation and the man's body was recovered on Thursday, he said.Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the civic body will file a case against the contractor, holding him responsible for "homicide".