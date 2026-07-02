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Mahant Nritya Gopal Das to be discharged in 2-3 days, says hospital

Thu, 02 July 2026
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Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who was admitted to a Lucknow hospital with urinary tract infection and breathing difficulties, is likely to be discharged in the next two to three days, the hospital said on Thursday.

The 89-year-old seer was brought to Medanta Hospital's emergency department at around 1.30 pm on June 29.

According to a medical bulletin, he was initially admitted to the intensive care unit after being brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. Following a preliminary examination, doctors diagnosed him with a urinary tract infection.

He is being treated under the supervision of Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Dr Dilip Dubey and their team.

Medanta Hospital Medical Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said he has personally interacted with Das, whose condition is gradually improving. The hospital expects him to make a full recovery and get discharged within two to three days, he said.

Das, a prominent figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, has been facing age-related health issues in recent years, due to which he has attended several recent Trust meetings virtually.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold a key meeting in Ayodhya on July 6 to deliberate on important matters concerning the temple project and administration.

It remains to be seen whether Das would be fit enough to preside over the meeting in person, though his expected discharge before July 6 raises the possibility of his participation.  -- PTI

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