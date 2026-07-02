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Let me play my innings first: Sachin Ahir

Thu, 02 July 2026
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir, who got elected to the post of Maharashtra legislative council's deputy chairman as the ruling Mahayuti candidate, on Thursday brushed aside speculation over his future political role, saying, "let me play the innings first."

He was responding to Shiv Sena head and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's comments that, like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Ahir would play a "major innings". Shinde had made the remark after Ahir filed his nomination for the deputy chairperson's post on Tuesday.

"I think I am alone enough and let me play the innings first. Let me have a good score first, then we will talk about bringing in more players," Ahir told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

"The people of Worli, including the Shiv Sena workers, are with me. They are, after all, my workers," he asserted.

Ahir, considered a trusted aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, on Tuesday sprang a surprise after he filed his nomination for the election to the post of deputy chairman as a candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena.

A former MLA from the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai, Ahir had won the seat as a leader of the then undivided Nationalist Congress Party and later served as Minister of State.

He is widely seen as a potential Shiv Sena candidate against sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray in the 2029 state assembly elections. -- PTI

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