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Jailed Ram temple case accused taken on 24-hour police remand

Thu, 02 July 2026
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Police on Thursday took jailed Ram temple donation embezzlement case accused Avinash Shukla into custody on a 24-hour remand for further questioning, sources said.

Shukla, who was associated with counting offerings at the Ram temple, was produced before a court, which granted the police his custody for 24 hours, the sources said.

The remand is expected to help investigators probe the alleged diversion of donations, trace the money trail and identify other persons who may have been involved in the case, they said.

According to police sources, cash recoveries made during the investigation include Rs 20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, Rs 14.25 lakh from Lavkush Mishra, Rs 7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and Rs 1 lakh from Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu.

The police have also recovered around 11 grams of gold, about 375 grams of silver and $1,121 during the investigation.

In a significant recovery, investigators seized a donation box labelled 'Ramrajya Kosh' bearing a Paytm QR code from a yoga centre in Ayodhya where Avinash Shukla had been staying for nearly a decade, the police sources said.

The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7. 

Later, an FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted by the UP government.

Eight persons associated with the temple's donation and counting process have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continuing.  -- PTI

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