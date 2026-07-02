India and US are 'natural partners': Indra Nooyi

20:42

India and the United States are "natural partners" and the Asian giant is a very pivotal country given America's geopolitical competition with China, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi has said.



She made the comments on Wednesday during a conversation with Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State and Tad and Dianne Taube Director of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.



"I think that the US and India are natural partners, should be natural partners," Nooyi said.



"It's a very, very important relationship for both countries, and I hope it stays that way. And I think to the extent that we remain in a geopolitical competition or race versus China, I think India becomes a very pivotal country, because you don't want that part of the world being taken over by China, which is a logical partner," she said.



"I think, given the bad neighbourhood that India is in, it's critically important (that) the US protects India and allows democracy to thrive," she added.



Nooyi said India, being the largest democracy in the world with a young, English-speaking population, is going to be pivotal to the future of the world, including the contributions its engineering graduates, software and AI professionals and diaspora will make.



On the recent downturn in India-US ties, Nooyi said, "I think all countries go through ups and downs in their relationships over time, and it has to be reset every now and then." -- PTI