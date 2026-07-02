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IMD issues 'intense rain' warning for Mumbai for 3 hours

Thu, 02 July 2026
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09:06
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Several parts of Mumbai witnessed severe waterlogging on Thursday following heavy rainfall that lashed the city since early morning, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life.

Visuals from the Andheri, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market areas showed waterlogged roads, affecting vehicular movement.

As heavy rainfall continues in the city, Dadar Station in Mumbai also witnessed waterlogged railway tracks.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places over the next three hours till 10:45 am.

The weather department advised people to avoid weak structures and low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas; stay away from trees and electric poles; and remain updated with the latest weather information. -- ANI

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