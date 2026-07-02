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Heavy rain shuts 46 roads in Himachal; orange alert issued

Thu, 02 July 2026
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Moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, disrupting normal life as 46 roads were closed to vehicular traffic across the state, officials said on Thursday.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places from July 2 to July 5, except for July 3.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 18 roads were closed in Kullu, 15 in Mandi, nine in Sirmaur and two each in Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts.

A total of 181 electricity transformers and six water supply schemes were also affected due to torrential rain, the SEOC said.-- PTI

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