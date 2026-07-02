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Govt notice to Telegram, Signal over username feature

Thu, 02 July 2026
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22:47
File image/Dado Ruvic/Reuters
File image/Dado Ruvic/Reuters
After sending a notice to Meta-owned WhatsApp, the IT ministry has now shot off notices to Telegram and Signal, raising questions on their existing username feature and asking how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation risks, according to a source.

The source said that in the notice to Telegram, the government has asked the platform why it should be allowed to have the username feature.

The feature allows users to create unique usernames that can be used for connecting on the platform without sharing phone numbers.

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a notice to Meta over the username feature announced for WhatsApp, citing concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

It had also directed WhatsApp to pause the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the Government".

The government has now widened its scrutiny to other messaging platforms as well.

The source told PTI that the IT ministry has also written to Telegram and Signal - which already have the username feature - and asked how concerns around fraud and impersonation are being addressed by them. "Government has asked Telegram why the feature should be there," the source said.

Telegram and Signal could not be reached for their comments. -- PTI

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