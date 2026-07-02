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Fuel price cut only after crude oil eases, says Puri

Thu, 02 July 2026
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International crude oil prices may have fallen to a four-month low, but retail petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to be cut anytime soon as state-run refiners are still processing costlier crude purchased during the peak of the West Asia crisis, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by about Rs 7.50 per litre each in the second half of May -- more than two months after the outbreak of the West Asia conflict and by less than the increase in global fuel costs - resulting in state-owned fuel retailers absorbing a significant portion of the higher crude prices.

The delayed and partial pass-through left Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) with substantial losses on the sale of petrol and diesel, even as international oil prices have since retreated.

Puri said state-owned fuel retailers incurred cumulative losses of Rs 74,781 crore on the sale of petrol, diesel and subsidised cooking gas (LPG). 

The figure includes losses from selling petrol and diesel below cost for four months following the outbreak of the West Asia conflict on February 28, as well as unrecovered LPG subsidies for the same period and earlier months.

International oil prices have retreated over the past two to three weeks after the United States and Iran signed an interim peace deal, easing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical energy shipping route used to transport oil and gas from Gulf producers. 

Crude oil prices have fallen from $119 per barrel at the peak of the conflict to around $70 now. 

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