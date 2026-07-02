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Fisherman killed, three injured in lightning strike in Maha's Gadchiroli

Thu, 02 July 2026
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A fisherman was killed in a lightning strike in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Regadi village in Chamorshi tehsil, he added.

"Akhil Biswas (55), a resident of Vikaspalli village, had gone fishing at Karmaveer Kannamwar reservoir along with three others. They took shelter under a tree amid heavy rains. A lightning strike injured all four. They were rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Regadi. However, Biswas, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to a hospital at Ghot but succumbed on the way," the official said.

The other three are undergoing treatment, he added.

In another incident on Wednesday, two goods-laden trucks skidded and overturned near Pohar river bridge on Chamorshi-Gadchiroli road. -- PTI

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