Extremely heavy rain, gusty winds in Mumbai tonight

10:21

A tree fall in Churchgate

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall during the night and into Friday morning.



According to the civic body, occasional gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kmph are also likely over the city.



The BMC said a high tide is expected at 1:45 pm on Thursday and again at 1:31 am on July 3, while low tide is expected at 7:49 pm on Thursday and 7:11 am on Friday.



The BMC further said that during the 24-hour period between 8 am on July 1 and 8 am on July 2, the city recorded an average rainfall of 172 mm, while the eastern suburbs received 189 mm and the western suburbs recorded 165 mm.



Several parts of Mumbai witnessed severe waterlogging on Thursday following heavy rainfall that lashed the city since early morning, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life.



Visuals from the Andheri, Navi Mumbai, Kurla East, SG Barve Road, Sindhi Society, Chembur, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market areas showed waterlogged roads, affecting vehicular movement. -- ANI