Downpour, debris hits traffic movement on Char Dham routes

16:07

Amid moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts of Uttarakhand, the weather office on Thursday issued an alert for several districts including Dehradun.



Due to unceasing downpour, and falling debris and stones from hillsides, traffic movement has been affected on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district and the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district.



Officials said for safety of pilgrims, the movement of vehicles and pedestrians on the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road in Rudraprayag has been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.



The meteorological centre has issued an "orange alert" for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts, cautioning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.



A "yellow alert" for heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Haridwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli districts.



Monsoon arrived in Uttarakhand on June 30 and by Wednesday, it became active across the state. Since then, intermittent rains have been lashed many areas including Dehradun. -- PTI