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CPM urges Kerala Govt to keep Vizhinjam port under state''s ownership

Thu, 02 July 2026
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The opposition CPI-M on Thursday urged the UDF government to take immediate steps to prevent the proposed transfer of a 49 percent stake in AVPPL, the concessionaire of Vizhinjam port, to Switzerland-based MSC, saying "steps must be taken to ensure that the port remains under the ownership of the state".

In a statement, the CPI-M state secretariat said documents disclosed by the Adani Group to the stock exchange indicated that the company intended to transfer the stake to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), describing it as a move to operate the Vizhinjam port as a joint venture between the two companies.

The party said, "steps must be taken to ensure that the port remains under the ownership of the state".

"Under the terms of the agreement, prior government approval is required for the transfer of more than 25 per cent of the shares. However, it is understood that the Adani Group is proceeding with the transfer by bypassing this provision," the CPI-M said. -- PTI

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