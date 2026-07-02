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Bihar rolls out VB G-RAM-G scheme

Thu, 02 July 2026
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The Bihar government on Thursday rolled out the VB G-RAM-G scheme, and asserted that it will help reduce outmigration and improve the working condition of labourers in the state.

The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G-RAM-G) Act, 2025 - came into force across the country on Wednesday, with the Union government saying the law will provide eligible rural households a statutory entitlement to 125 days of guaranteed wage employment.

"VB-G RAM G is being inaugurated across the country under the leadership of Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It marks an important milestone because the scheme will improve working conditions across the nation," Bihar's Minister for Rural Development Shrawon Kumar said. -- PTI

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