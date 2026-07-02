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Assam extends term of judicial panel probing Zubeen Garg's death

Thu, 02 July 2026
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Musician Zubeen Garg/File image
Musician Zubeen Garg/File image
The tenure of the one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati high court, to probe the mysterious death of musician Zubeen Garg, has been extended for three more months.

According to an official notification, the term of the commission has been extended "for a further period of 3 (three) months w.e.f. 04/07/2026 or till the submission of its report, whichever is earlier".

This is the second extension for the commission.

On October 3, the Assam government had set up the judicial commission, which has been given time to submit its report within the next six months.

The state government had given an extension of three months from April 4, which will end on July 3.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF). -- PTI

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