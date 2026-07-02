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All those involved in crime will be punished: RG Kar doc's mother

Thu, 02 July 2026
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BJP MLA and the mother of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, asserted that all those responsible for the crime and the alleged cover-up would be brought to justice, saying she knew the identities of those involved.

Speaking to ANI here on Wednesday, Debath said those accused of murdering her daughter were "not humans" and expressed confidence that they would eventually be punished.

"Those who killed my daughter are not humans. I know their names. Those who committed the crime and concealed evidence are all criminals. They will be caught and punished," Debnath told ANI.

Her remarks come days after the victim's father, Shekhar Ranjan Debnath, expressed hope that justice would be delivered in the case, citing recent developments in the Tamanna Khatun case and judicial monitoring of the RG Kar investigation.

Speaking on June 27, Shekhar Ranjan Debnath said the arrests made in the Tamanna Khatun case had strengthened his belief that the perpetrators in his daughter's case would also face justice. He said the High Court's intervention and monitoring of the investigation had given the family renewed hope.

The victim's father had also criticised the functioning of the earlier Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging delays in taking charge of the probe and claiming that concerns raised by the family were not adequately recorded. He further said the High Court found the earlier investigation unsatisfactory and subsequently ordered the formation of a fresh SIT, granting it one month to make progress.

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