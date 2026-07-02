Air India cuts fuel surcharges for North America, Europe flights

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Fuel surcharges for North America, Australia, Europe, and the UK flights had come into force from April 10.

Air India has cut fuel surcharges for flights to North America, Australia, Europe, and the UK as oil prices eased in recent weeks, according to sources.The airline announced fuel surcharges on April 7 amid a surge in oil and jet fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict. The higher costs and airspace curbs had pushed up operational expenses for the airline.Fuel surcharge for North America and Australia flights have been cut to $200 from $280 per ticket and that for Europe and the UK services have been reduced to $125 from $205, the sources said on Thursday.The revised fuel surcharges are effective from July 1, the sources said.There was no comment from Air India.Fuel surcharges for other international flights and domestic services of the airline remain unchanged.