AI Express resumes flights to all its West Asia destinations

17:42

Air India Express on Thursday said it has restored services to all destinations in the West Asia network, with flights set to commence to Oman and Kuwait.



The Tata Group-owned airline had suspended services to certain West Asia destinations in the wake of the conflict in the region.



Currently, the carrier operates around 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia connecting 18 Indian cities directly with the region.



With resumption of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait, connectivity to all destinations across the West Asia network has been restored, the airline said in a release.



"Flights on the Kozhikode-Salalah route will resume from 2 July. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from 3 July, while flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait will begin from 4 July, with frequencies increasing in phases over the coming days," it said.



With a fleet of over 100 planes, Air India Express operates more than 500 flights daily connecting 43 domestic and 16 international destinations. -- PTI