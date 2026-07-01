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Woman dies after scooter hits pothole in Thane district

Wed, 01 July 2026
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09:34
Representational image
Representational image
A 50-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter lost her life after the two-wheeler hit a pothole in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Jambhale village on the night of June 28, they said.

Aruna Arun Kulkarni was returning home with her 25-year-old son, Pratik Kulkarni, who was riding a scooter, after visiting the Titwala Ganpati temple, they said.

When the scooter was on the Jambhale river bridge, a pothole appeared ahead. Pratik applied the brakes, but ended up crashing into the crater. Aruna was thrown off the vehicle, sustaining severe injuries, an official said.

Pratik rushed his mother to the Sub-District Hospital in Badlapur East, but doctors declared her dead, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for a postmortem, the official added. PTI

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