VB-G RAM G Act comes into force; rural households entitled to 125 days' employment: Govt

20:29

The Viksit Bharat -- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, came into force across the country on Wednesday, with the government saying the law will provide eligible rural households a statutory entitlement to 125 days of guaranteed wage employment.



In a statement, the Ministry of Rural Development said the Act aims to make rural employment more effective, transparent and outcome-oriented while focusing on the creation of durable rural assets, conservation of natural resources, improving agricultural productivity, livelihood promotion and women-led development.



The government also notified revised wage rates under the Act, with no notified daily wage being below Rs 300.



According to the ministry, the national average notified wage has increased from Rs 298.8 per day to Rs 327.4 per day, an average rise of over 10 per cent.



States such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed wage increases ranging between 15 and 25 per cent, the statement said.



The Centre has released an interim allocation of Rs 95,692.31 crore to states and Union Territories for implementation of the scheme, including employment generation, timely wage payments and execution of development works, the ministry said.



Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the VB-G RAM G Act rollout as a "historic day for rural India", saying that it was not merely a new law but a step towards securing the livelihood and dignity of rural workers.



"Eligible rural families will now have a statutory right to 125 days of employment instead of 100 days," Chouhan said, adding that the government's priority was to ensure that no eligible rural worker is deprived of employment.



He said the Centre and states had completed administrative, financial and technical preparations for the implementation of the Act.



Chouhan expressed confidence that the new law would create livelihood opportunities, strengthen women's empowerment and accelerate development in rural areas.



The national launch of the VB-G RAM G Act will be held on July 2 at Mukkavaripalle village in Obulavaripalle mandal of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh.



Chouhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to attend the event.



The programme will include the formal launch of the scheme, distribution of Rural Employment Guarantee Cards to beneficiaries, launch of the VB-G RAM G software platform, release of publications and interaction with beneficiaries, the ministry said. -- PTI