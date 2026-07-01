UP court reserves order on plea linked to defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

22:16

A district court in Sultanpur on Wednesday reserved its order till July 15 on a revision petition related to a defamation case against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi after hearing arguments from both sides.





The petition was filed by the complainant, Vijay Mishra, who is a local Bharatiya Janata Party politician, challenging a lower court's order rejecting his request for a forensic examination to match the voice in a CD allegedly containing Gandhi's 'defamatory' remarks with the Congress leader's voice.





Mishra had moved the revision petition before the Additional District Judge (ADJ)-5 court on May 21.





The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Gandhi against the then BJP national president and current Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference held in the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections around eight years ago.





The hearing in the main defamation case before the MP-MLA court is scheduled for July 6.





Complainant's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey told PTI on Wednesday that detailed arguments were advanced before the revisional court, with the petitioner relying on various Supreme Court and high court rulings to seek acceptance of the plea.





Pandey said the arguments were extensive as the revision petition involved several legal and technical issues concerning the validity of the lower court's order.





After hearing the complainant's submissions, Gandhi's counsel also presented their arguments, following which the court reserved its verdict for July 15, he added.





Claiming to be aggrieved by the remarks attributed to Gandhi, Mishra had filed a complaint before a Sultanpur court, which took cognisance of the matter and ordered trial proceedings.





Gandhi secured bail in the case on February 20, 2024, and his statement was recorded on July 26, 2024. -- PTI