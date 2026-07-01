Unemployment Rate Hit 8-Year Low In 2025...

14:43

Rajasthan's urban female rate has risen at 5.71 per cent per year, from 9.9 per cent to 14.6 per cent while Himachal Pradesh saw an increase in the joblessness among urban women at 4.2 per cent, rising from 13.7 per cent to 18.3 per cent from 2017-2018 to 2025.



Jharkhand's urban female rate is statistically flat at around 11.8 per cent, even as the state's headline rate is decreasing with a CAGR of-13.90 per cent and in Assam, it remains at 10.4 per cent, down only marginally from 11.4 per cent eight years ago.



The all-India urban female rate, by contrast, has fallen from 10.8 per cent to 6.4 per cent over the same period.



By 2025 urban female unemployment rate, the five worst-performing states are Arunachal Pradesh (18.4 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (18.3 per cent), Bihar (16.8 per cent), Nagaland (15.7 per cent), and Rajasthan (14.6 per cent).



On the other hand, the largest single improvement across the same period comes from Kerala, which had the country's highest urban female unemployment rate in 2017-2018, at 27.5 per cent. By 2025 it has fallen to 6.7 per cent -- a CAGR of -18.27 per cent.



Maharashtra is close behind at -14.63 per cent, having taken its rate from 11.5 per cent in 2017-2018 to 3.8 per cent in 2025. Gujarat (-13.97 per cent) has cut the rate from 4.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent, leaving it effectively at gender parity with the state's urban male rate of 1.3 per cent.



In addition, Odisha (-11.04 per cent) and Karnataka (-10.55 per cent) have also seen growth rates greater than 10 per cent.



-- Himanshi Bhardwaj, Business Standard

India's unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in eight years at 3.1 per cent in 2025, years into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework that requires the country to deliver 'full and productive employment and decent work for all' by 2030.State-level disaggregations released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) show that this improvement hides a worsening picture for women in cities.In Bihar, urban female unemployment has compounded upward at a CAGR of 15.3 per cent between 2017-2018 and 2025, with the joblessness rate rising from 6.2 per cent to 16.8 per cent, even as the state's overall jobless rate has almost halved over the same period.